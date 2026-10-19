Just bought a new car? Explained how 5 money mistakes may push up ownership costs and strain your monthly vehicle budget

Buying a new car is a significant financial commitment, and the expenses don’t end with the down payment or equated monthly instalments (EMIs). Fuel, insurance, servicing and other recurring costs add up quickly, and small financial mistakes can make ownership more expensive and strain your household budget.

Understanding the basics and planning ahead can help you avoid repayment delays or defaults that complicate car ownership. Here are five money mistakes new car owners should avoid.

Here are five money mistakes new car owners should avoid to ensure car ownership remains a pleasant experience.

5 money mistakes that can increase car ownership costs I. Stretching your budget to buy a car Choosing a pricier variant or model than you can comfortably afford leaves little room for savings and household expenses. Car purchase decisions should be driven by your actual usage, not emotion. Factor in the EMI, running costs and existing financial commitments before fixing your budget.

II. Ignoring insurance renewal costs A new car comes with an insurance policy, but renewal premiums will affect future budgets. Compare policies, understand the coverage and likely future costs, and avoid cutting protection just to save on premiums.

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III. Underestimating fuel expenses With a car loan EMI already in place, daily commuting, weekend trips and traffic congestion can push fuel bills higher than expected. Estimate your monthly fuel consumption based on your actual driving habits and include it in your regular budget.

IV. Delaying scheduled servicing Once the car purchase is complete and repayment EMIs have started after the initial down payment, as per the terms and conditions of the loan agreement, skipping recommended maintenance to save funds can result in avoidable wear, reduced efficiency, lower mileage and potentially expensive repairs. That is why car owners should follow the manufacturer’s recommended schedule and set aside funds for routine maintenance and servicing. This expense should also be strategically planned to ensure car ownership remains a meaningful experience for the individual car owner.

V. Overlooking additional ownership expenses A new car also comes with additional expenses, such as parking charges, cleaning fees, accessories, and other unexpected repairs. These relatively insignificant expenses can also eventually lead to increased spending. Therefore, it is wise for car owners to avoid unnecessary accessory expenses and maintain a separate buffer for unforeseen vehicle-related costs, so they are not forced to take out new loans or other forms of debt to cover unplanned car-ownership expenses later on.

Plan beyond the monthly EMI A car should fit your finances long after the excitement of buying it fades. Before buying, calculate the total monthly cost of ownership rather than judging affordability by the EMI alone.

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Review these expenses periodically and maintain an emergency fund for repairs or other setbacks. The smartest car purchase is not the most expensive one you can afford, but the one you can maintain comfortably without compromising your savings, essential expenses or long-term financial goals.