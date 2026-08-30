Just bought your dream house? Here is the ultimate post-home-buying checklist — From spare keys to unrecorded ownership

You’ve signed the endless stack of papers, posed for the mandatory photo with the keys, and finally unlocked the door to your dream home. Time to celebrate, right? Not quite yet.

While property registration feels like the finish line, it’s actually just the beginning, according to a viral real estate post. Before you start picking out curtain colours or planning the housewarming party, there is a crucial post-possession checklist you need to tackle.

From hidden spare keys to unrecorded ownership, Gurugram-based real estate firm Shail Homes shared what new owners must do immediately to truly secure their new investment.

Check the essential post-home-buying checklist: 1. Upgrade home security The very first step before moving in is to change the main door lock. You never know who—previous owners, brokers, or contractors—might still have a spare key.

2. Transfer utility connections Do not wait for the first bill to arrive. Transfer the electricity and water connections immediately to get all utility bills updated in your legal name.

3. Apply for property mutation Property registration is not enough in many Indian states. Apply for property mutation at the local municipal corporation to ensure the property is recorded under your name in the government's revenue records.

4. Complete society transfer and obtain NOC If you have purchased an apartment in a gated community, secure a Society Transfer & No Objection Certificate (NOC). This ensures your ownership is officially updated in the housing society's internal records.

5. Clear all pending dues Protect yourself from unexpected financial liabilities. Ensure the previous owner has cleared all pending dues, including:

Maintenance charges

Electricity and water bills

Previous property tax arrears 6. Register for property tax Update your details with the local municipality to register for property tax. This ensures that all future tax notices and receipts are issued directly to you, avoiding legal complications down the line.

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7. Conduct a thorough flat inspection Before settling in, inspect the flat carefully. Bring in professionals if necessary to check for:

Plumbing leaks

Electrical faults

Wall seepage and waterproofing issues 8. Secure your critical real estate documents Organise and securely store your physical and digital property paperwork. Keep these crucial documents safe:

Sale Deed

Registry papers

Loan Papers

Possession Letter

Occupancy Certificate / Completion Certificate (OC/CC)

Builder NOC

Taking care of these formalities right away ensures that your property rights are fully protected and that your transition into your new home is hassle-free, said Shail Homes.

Also Read | Real estate news: Delhi may tighten property rules

Delhi may tighten property rules The Delhi government is gearing up to amend property registration rules, under which agreements between landowners and builders may have to be registered with the sub-registrar's office, Navbharat Times reported