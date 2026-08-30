Just bought your dream house? Here is the ultimate post-home-buying checklist — From spare keys to unrecorded ownership

You’ve signed the endless stack of papers, posed for the mandatory photo with the keys, and finally unlocked the door to your dream home. Time to celebrate, right? Not quite yet.
While property registration feels like the finish line, it’s actually just the beginning, according to a viral real estate post. Before you start picking out curtain colours or planning the housewarming party, there is a crucial post-possession checklist you need to tackle.
From hidden spare keys to unrecorded ownership, Gurugram-based real estate firm Shail Homes shared what new owners must do immediately to truly secure their new investment.
The very first step before moving in is to change the main door lock. You never know who—previous owners, brokers, or contractors—might still have a spare key.
Do not wait for the first bill to arrive. Transfer the electricity and water connections immediately to get all utility bills updated in your legal name.
Property registration is not enough in many Indian states. Apply for property mutation at the local municipal corporation to ensure the property is recorded under your name in the government's revenue records.
If you have purchased an apartment in a gated community, secure a Society Transfer & No Objection Certificate (NOC). This ensures your ownership is officially updated in the housing society's internal records.
Protect yourself from unexpected financial liabilities. Ensure the previous owner has cleared all pending dues, including:
Update your details with the local municipality to register for property tax. This ensures that all future tax notices and receipts are issued directly to you, avoiding legal complications down the line.
Before settling in, inspect the flat carefully. Bring in professionals if necessary to check for:
Organise and securely store your physical and digital property paperwork. Keep these crucial documents safe:
Taking care of these formalities right away ensures that your property rights are fully protected and that your transition into your new home is hassle-free, said Shail Homes.
The Delhi government is gearing up to amend property registration rules, under which agreements between landowners and builders may have to be registered with the sub-registrar's office, Navbharat Times reported
Under the proposed system, a 1% registration fee may be charged on such agreements. The government believes the move could help reduce disputes over the division of property and ownership rights.
Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.
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