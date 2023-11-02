Just got married? 3 ways to effectively manage money as a couple
Money often serves as a prevalent cause of stress and disputes within relationships, but it doesn’t have to be this way. Through collaboration, couples can attain their financial objectives while simultaneously fortifying their bond.
Are you aware of your spouse’s attitude towards money? What are his or her financial goals? How well does your spouse handle his or her money? What do investments mean for him or her? What approach does he or she have towards retirement planning?
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message