Just like biryanis, no two BAFs share the same recipe

However, many of the balanced advantage fund offerings fall in the middle ground with net average equity levels around 45-50% over the past 3 years. Currently, most of these have the lowest net equity allocation due to equity valuations being high. However, while the net equity level of these offerings may be similar, the products could be different due to their unique investment approach. In short, there is plenty of variation within this category and hence, one needs to be careful with choosing the right one on the basis of one’s requirement. Besides, the BAF models have kept evolving and changing from time to time for most manufacturers.