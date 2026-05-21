Just married? Couples can build stronger personal finances with just 5 smart financial planning tips — here's how

When you marry, remember that this is not just the beginning of a new relationship; it is also the start of shared economic objectives and long-term economic planning. Managing savings, day-to-day expenses and planning investments in real estate, equities and other asset classes can help you set the tone for a successful economic future.

Experts have always highlighted the importance of having an honest conversation, starting afresh, beginning investments as early as possible after marriage, so that, as a family, newly married couples are better equipped to handle uncertainties and life challenges and to accomplish objectives together.

Shakti Shekhawat, Business Head, BharatLoan, says, “One of the most important steps for newly married couples is building financial transparency from the very beginning. Open discussions around spending habits, savings priorities, financial responsibilities, and future lifestyle goals can help couples make better financial decisions together. Creating a practical budget, maintaining financial discipline, and planning expenses thoughtfully can strengthen long-term financial stability and reduce avoidable financial stress in the future.”

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Akshat Garg, Head, Research & Product, Choice Wealth, highlights the importance of an emergency fund for couples. He shares, “Newly married couples should ideally keep at least 6-12 months of combined expenses as an emergency fund and allocate 20-30% of household income towards long-term investments. Delaying financial planning by even 5 years can significantly reduce the power of compounding. Early discussions around insurance, joint goals, liabilities, and investment allocation help build both financial discipline and long-term wealth stability.”

Here are five important money decisions newly married couples should take to build a stronger financial future together.

5 financial decisions after marriage to manage personal finances better

I. Have honest money conversations Honesty and clarity are fundamental in a marriage. Discuss with your partner about your income, debt obligations, spending habits, saving objectives, current economic situation and future financial expectations.

II. Create a joint monthly budget When you have a pre-determined budget, you can track household expenses better, plan future spending, ensure proper savings, effectively manage EMIs and lifestyle spending to maintain financial discipline and avoid overspending.

III. Build an emergency fund Marriage brings responsibility. Focus on maintaining 6 to 12 months of combined expenses in a liquid mutual fund or a savings account. Such an emergency corpus can help meet unexpected situations. Plan for health insurance for yourself and your partner so you are not forced to take out a high-interest personal loan in the event of an unforeseen situation.

IV. Start investing early Make sure you allocate 20-30% of your combined household income to long-term investments in growth assets such as mutual funds, direct stocks, high-interest fixed deposits or other similar asset classes to maximise compounding and boost your family’s financial resilience. The earlier you start investing and wealth creation, the better.

V. Review insurance and financial goals Secure a term insurance for family financial security in your absence, update health insurance plans (if you already have), update nominees and beneficiaries in your past investments and securely align investments with future economic goals, such as buying a home or planning children.

Financial experts also recommend that couples regularly review their financial plans and amend them if required due to inflation and life changes. It is prudent to seek guidance from a certified financial advisor to make informed, goal-based decisions for long-term stability and wealth creation.