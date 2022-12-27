10 years of RIAs: Kalpesh Ashar’s journey as a financial planner

It's simple. I would tell them that they are asking the wrong person. I'm responsible for their investment to be safe and under the ambit of a regulator which is going to govern it. The investment product that they are asking me to invest in is not even regulated by the government itself, so I'm not even going to talk about it. If, however, they still want to do it, it is their money and they can take a call on it. But, I also tell them not to come back to me with their stories of profits or losses. Whatever they make, I just don't want to listen about it.