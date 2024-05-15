Kangana Ranaut’s ₹91 crore assets: Wealth advisors call her ‘queen’ of assets, but cash flow poor
Kangana Ranaut’s assets entail 50 insurance policies issued by the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), gold weighing 6.7 kg amounting to ₹5 crore, silver weighing 60 kg amounting to ₹50 lakh and diamonds amounting to ₹3 crore.
Total assets owned by BJP’s candidate from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh Kangana Ranaut are valued at nearly ₹91 crore, showed the nomination papers she filed with the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday.