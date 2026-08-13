Karnataka bandh today: Are banks open or closed in Bengaluru on Thursday, August 13?

Banks and other essential services will remain operational during the statewide bandh in Karnataka on Thursday, scheduled from 6 am to 6 pm.
The statewide bandh call comes after the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) directed Karnataka to release 12,000 cusecs of water every day to Tamil Nadu for 15 days starting 12 August.
Vatal Nagaraj, convener of the Kannada Chalavali Vatal Paksha, said the protest would go ahead despite the water-sharing order. "We will observe bandh at any cost. I appeal to everyone to support our call for strike," he told PTI.
Bengaluru is expected to remain largely unaffected on Thursday, 13 August, despite a Karnataka bandh called by Kannada organisations amid the escalating Cauvery water dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
13 August, Thursday - Banks across Manipur will remain closed on account of Patriot Day, which honours the courageous soldiers and leaders who sacrificed their lives during the Anglo-Manipuri War of 1891.
15 August, Saturday - Banks across India will remain closed on Independence Day, a national holiday. It is one of the three mandatory national days when offices, banks, schools and businesses nationwide remain closed. On the same day, the Parsi New Year, called Shahenshahi, will be observed
16 August, Sunday
22 August, 4th Saturday
23 August, Sunday
30 August, Sunday
19 August, Wednesday - Banks across Tripura will remain closed on account of the birth anniversary of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur.
25 August, Tuesday - Banks across Kerala and Andhra Pradesh will remain closed on account of Milad-Un-Nabi (Birthday of Prophet Muhammed) and Uthradam (First Onam).
26 August, Wednesday - Banks across Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Delhi, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand will remain closed. Barawafat, Milad-un-Nabi (Birthday of Prophet Mohammad) and Thiruvonam will be observed on this day.
28 August, Friday - Banks across Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Himachal Pradesh will remain closed due to the Raksha Bandhan holiday.
On working days, banks commence public dealing operations at 10:00 AM and close access to in-branch services at 4:00 PM.
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