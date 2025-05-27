Karnataka Bank Prime SBI Credit Card: Step-by-step application process

The Karnataka Bank provides for a credit card in collaboration with SBI Cards. The card is known as the Karnataka Bank SBI Card PRIME. This is a premium credit card developed for aspirational credit card users who are seeking a blend of rewards and lifestyle benefits.

This card provides advantages such as reward points on various expenditures, milestone based gift vouchers, complimentary lounge access etc. You can avail this credit card and make the most of its benefits by following just four simple steps



Eligibility criteria

Age: Aspirational applicants must be between 21 and 70 years old.

Aspirational applicants must be between 21 and 70 years old. Income: A stable annual income is mandatory, generally a net monthly income of ₹ 50,000 or more.

A stable annual income is mandatory, generally a net monthly income of 50,000 or more. Credit score: A good credit score, between 750 and 900 ideally, can significantly boost chances of approval.

A good credit score, between 750 and 900 ideally, can significantly boost chances of approval. Residency: The applicant must be an Indian citizen with valid address proof such as an Aadhaar card, voter ID document etc. Note: The eligibility discussed above is illustrative in nature. Refer to the official website of Karnataka Bank for more details and updated terms and conditions.

Process of application Visit the official website: Reach out to the Karnataka Bank SBI Card PRIME page to initiate the process of application submission. Click on 'Apply Now' option: This will redirect you to the SBI Card application portal where the entire application will be filled and submitted. Fill in the application form: Provide necessary personal and financial details as requested and submit the online application. Keep basic documents such as Voter ID, Aadhaar card etc., handy while submitting the form. Submit required documents: Upload documents such as identity proof, address proof, and income proof. For the same you must have digitally scanned copies of your essential documents such as PAN card, Aadhaar card, Voter ID card etc.

Key features Annual Fee: ₹ 2,999 + GST with a waiver on annual spends above ₹ 3 lakhs.

2,999 + GST with a waiver on annual spends above 3 lakhs. Welcome gift: E-Gift voucher worth ₹ 3,000 from select brands as soon as you avail the card.

E-Gift voucher worth 3,000 from select brands as soon as you avail the card. Reward points: 20 points per ₹ 100 on utility bill payments; 10 points per ₹ 100 on dining, groceries, movies and departmental stores.

20 points per 100 on utility bill payments; 10 points per 100 on dining, groceries, movies and departmental stores. Lounge access: 4 complimentary international and 8 domestic airport lounge visits per year. Note: The features discussed above are illustrative in nature. For the updated terms, conditions and features refer to the official website of Karnataka Bank.

Additional benefits Milestone rewards: E-Gift vouchers worth ₹ 1,000 on quarterly spends of ₹ 50,000 and ₹ 7,000 on annual spends of ₹ 5 lakh.

E-Gift vouchers worth 1,000 on quarterly spends of 50,000 and 7,000 on annual spends of 5 lakh. Fuel surcharge waiver: 1% waiver on transactions between ₹ 500 and ₹ 4,000, capped at ₹ 250 per month.

1% waiver on transactions between 500 and 4,000, capped at 250 per month. Fraud liability cover: Complimentary cover of ₹ 1 lakh. Note: The additional benefits discussed above are illustrative in nature. For the updated terms, conditions and additional benefits refer to the official website of Karnataka Bank.

For any more updates, clarifications and details on how to apply visit the official website of Karnataka Bank. You can also discuss your doubts and problems with the designated customer service team of Karnataka Bank by reaching them out on the number: 1800 425 1444.