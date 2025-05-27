Karnataka Bank Prime SBI Credit Card: Step-by-step application process

The Karnataka Bank provides for a credit card in collaboration with SBI Cards. The card is known as the Karnataka Bank SBI Card PRIME. This is a premium credit card developed for aspirational credit card users who are seeking a blend of rewards and lifestyle benefits.
This card provides advantages such as reward points on various expenditures, milestone based gift vouchers, complimentary lounge access etc. You can avail this credit card and make the most of its benefits by following just four simple steps
Eligibility criteria
Note: The eligibility discussed above is illustrative in nature. Refer to the official website of Karnataka Bank for more details and updated terms and conditions.
Note: The features discussed above are illustrative in nature. For the updated terms, conditions and features refer to the official website of Karnataka Bank.
Note: The additional benefits discussed above are illustrative in nature. For the updated terms, conditions and additional benefits refer to the official website of Karnataka Bank.
For any more updates, clarifications and details on how to apply visit the official website of Karnataka Bank. You can also discuss your doubts and problems with the designated customer service team of Karnataka Bank by reaching them out on the number: 1800 425 1444.
Disclaimer: The features, benefits, and eligibility criteria mentioned above are subject to change without prior notice. The customer care number discussed above is also prone to updates, do verify the latest information on the official Karnataka Bank website.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.