Karnataka Bank revises interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr2 min read . Updated: 31 Aug 2022, 02:40 PM IST
- Private sector lender Karnataka Bank has modified the interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore.
Listen to this article
Private sector lender Karnataka Bank has modified the interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore. On the bank's official website, it is stated that the new rates will take effect on September 1st, 2022. The bank has now introduced a new tenure of one year, on which it will now guarantee interest rates of 6.20% for the general public and 6.60% for elderly persons.