Karnataka Bank revises interest rates on fixed deposits of less than 2 Cr

Karnataka Bank FD Rates 2022

The bank will continue to provide an interest rate of 3.40% on fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 45 days and a rate of 4.90% on term deposits maturing in 46 days to 90 days. Fixed deposits with maturities between 91 and 364 days will continue to pay an interest rate of 5.00%, while deposits with new additional maturity of 1 year will now pay an interest rate of 6.20%. On fixed deposits maturing in between one and two years, Karnataka Bank will continue to give an interest rate of 5.50%, and on deposits maturing in between two and five years, the bank will continue to offer an interest rate of 5.65%. The interest rate on fixed deposits has remained constant at 5.70% for maturities of more than 5 years to 10 years.