Karnataka builder failed to give promised amenities for 6 years; RERA intervenes: What you can do if it happens to you

Despite paying ₹40 lakh and taking possession of his apartment on February 25, 2017, a Bengaluru homebuyer says he has been waiting for more than six years for basic amenities that were promised by the builder, including Cauvery water, BESCOM electricity meters and DG generator power supply.
Alleging that the builder also failed to hand over common facilities to the homeowners' association, the complainant from Arasinakunte, Bengaluru rural, approached the Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K-RERA) for relief, according to a Economic Times report.
The aggrieved homebuyer claimed the builder assured him that Cauvery water will be provided for all apartments in the complex and even collected a deposit of ₹14,895. However, even after six years later, that promise was not fulfilled.
Apart from that, the builder had reportedly promised to provide two separate pipelines for borewell and treated water, but failed to install a separate overhead tank for storing Cauvery water.
The builder is yet to start any process for forming the apartment owners association and transferring the common areas to the homeowners, the complainant alleged, adding that he suspects the builder might be misappropriating funds, as he has not given any audited balance sheet or books of accounts or receipts since 2017.
He further alleged that the builder has disconnected the DG generator backup power supply to his apartment. As a result, he had to face severe hardship during BESCOM outages because, as a senior citizen, he was highly dependent on the refrigerator to preserve his medicines.
After approaching Karnataka RERA, the complainant partly won the case in an order dated June 3, 2026. Citing the Supreme Court's landmark ruling in Newtech Promoters and Developers v. State of Uttar Pradesh, K-RERA observed that the RERA Act has a retroactive effect, ensuring that homebuyers are protected and that developers fulfil the promises agreed to in the sale agreement.
K-RERA further held that providing extra amenities and facilities in the project does not absolve the obligations and responsibilities of the builder to provide and complete all the amenities promised in the prospectus. On this basis, the authority ruled that the complainant was entitled to have the assured amenities completed in a functional condition, along with a refund of the corpus fund.
Karnataka RERA in its judgement (complaint no. 00002/2024) dated June 3, 2026 passed the following order:
If you bought a house from some builder and they fail to deliver certain amenities that were promised, you can approach RERA. This legal route empowers homebuyers to file complaints against builders, promoters or real estate developers if they fail to provide promised amenities such as a club house, gym, swimming pool, park among others.
A homebuyer can also approach RERA if they are facing issues such as delayed possession despite payment, poor construction quality, non-registration of a property, or other such contract violations.
Here are the steps through which you can file a RERA complaint:
Every Indian state has its own RERA. While the core law applies nationwide, local authorities frame specific rules and manage dedicated state portals for project registration, builder compliance, and dispute resolution.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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