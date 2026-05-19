Karnataka bus workers' strike: What are their demands? Salary hike, arrears, DA increase, explained

Unions of Karnataka bus workers have called for a strike tomorrow, on 20 May to push their demands — from salary hike, pay arrears, and dearness allowance (DA) increase, according to a report by PTI.
As per the report, the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of road transport corporation workers' unions in Karnataka has called for an indefinite state-wide bus strike from Wednesday if their demands are not met.
Negotiations were held at the Labour Commissioner's office on 18 May, after which JAC member Vijay Bhaskar told reporters that there may be another round of talks with state Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, and even CM Siddaramaiah.
“Let's see what happens. We explained the developments so far in the meeting. The management also reiterated its stand. It requested that the strike be postponed, considering ongoing examinations, and suggested deferring it until 25 May, the date fixed for the next meeting. We did not accept this and rejected it categorically,” Bhaskar said.
He added that the strike was not sudden and that due notice had been given as per rules. “There is still time until May 20. We are ready. The government should call a meeting at the level of the transport minister and the CM and resolve the demands amicably so that the strike can be avoided. If the government tries to delay or postpone discussions, we will not accept it,” he said.
Responding to questions about a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in the High Court against the strike, Vijay Bhaskar said, “We will deal with it legally in court”, adding that the unions are open to discussions at any time if the government initiates talk.
Workers from four state-run transport corporations — the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC), and the North- West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) — expected to participate in the strike call.
If it takes effect, the strike will likely severely disrupt bus services across the state of Karnataka, it added.
However, KSRTC Managing Director Akram Pasha yesterday said employees that participated in the strike would face disciplinary action against absentees and warned of “no work, no pay”.
Further, in a circular issued to senior and divisional controlling officers, Pasha said the proposed strike called by the JAC is “impermissible” under existing legal provisions governing essential public utility services, the report added.
He was referring to the Karnataka Essential Services Maintenance Act (KESMA), 2013, after the state government brough services of the state road transport corporations under it.
(With inputs from PTI)
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