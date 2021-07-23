Karnataka government’s stamp duty cut to benefit homebuyers

“The Karnataka government’s decision to slash stamp duty from 5% to 3% on registration of apartments below ₹45 lakh will strike the right sentiment chord with affordable-home buyers, reduce their financial stress and foster demand creation for low- and mid-income housing. This welcome move will encourage first-time homebuyers to foray into homeownership, strengthen the circle of investment in the real estate sector, accelerate purchase decisions and at the same time boost the confidence of real estate developers in India’s IT Capital who have been affected by piling inventory and slow sales," said Rahul Purohit, national sales head, Square Yards.