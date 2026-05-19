Karnataka man loses ₹75.4 lakh in WhatsApp investment scam: 5 ways to avoid fake advisors

A 71-year-old resident of Harihar in Karnataka lost ₹75.4 lakh after falling victim to a ‘WhatsApp investment scam’, highlighting how fraudsters are utilising messaging applications, fake trading platforms, victim trust and psychological pressure to trap innocent people, as detailed in a recent report by The Times of India.

This scam was the result of a host of factors, including promises of high returns, manipulation, and blocked withdrawals once large sums were deposited.

How did the WhatsApp investment scam happen? The elderly victim was initially contacted by the fraudsters through WhatsApp. They posed as investment advisors. As per the First Information Report (FIR), the fraudsters convinced him to invest in what they claimed was ‘SBI Securities Limited’, and assured him that his funds would be doubled.

Gradually, the scamsters gained the victim's trust, and he eventually transferred larger sums of money. Trusting the fraudsters' claims, the victim transferred ₹75.4 lakh in multiple instalments.

The fraud came to light when neither the invested funds nor the promised gains were delivered to the victim. This is yet another case that highlights a growing trend of scams spread through WhatsApp, where fake investment opportunities appear legitimate but are fully controlled by fraudulent individuals. This calls for proper due diligence and verification to avoid such scams.

5 ways to avoid WhatsApp investment scams

I. Verify before you invest (SEBI/RBI check) It is your responsibility to always verify, cross-check and understand the company you are interacting with before investing. To be sure, check the registration or listing details on official regulator websites such as the RBI, SEBI, NSE or IRDAI.

Make sure you never let your greed overcome you. Any investment offer shared on WhatsApp, text messages, email, or other social media platforms should be strictly avoided.

II. Ignore ‘high-return, limited-time’ pressure strategy Fraudsters try to create a sense of thrill, tension, and urgency. They give false assurances such as ‘limited slots’ or ‘guaranteed profits’; you should never fall for such tricks. Wait, take your time, do your research, speak to certified financial advisors and never make any payments or investments under pressure.

III. Never share OTP, UPI PIN, or banking details No legitimate bank, financial institution or NBFC will ever ask you to share confidential information such as OTPs, CVVs, net banking passwords or UPI PINs. Once shared, such data can give fraudsters direct access to your financial account. Be careful and reject all such requests, not only this, but also file a police report to protect the rights of future potential victims.

IV. Test withdrawals with small amounts first Even if you try any new investment platforms, you should begin with a small amount of deposit. Understand the institution properly, including its certification, regulatory backing, date of founding, etc. Be clear: if your withdrawal is withheld, blocked, delayed, or a tax receipt is demanded, this is a clear sign of a scam.

V. Secure your device and save evidence It is also your responsibility to download applications only from official stores. Never click on WhatsApp links or APK files, and never download them to your device. They can steal data. To keep things secure, enable two-factor authentication and keep your phone up to date with the latest antivirus software.

If you suspect a scam or a digital arrest, save all chats, messages, links, receipts and screenshots for future investigation. Promptly report fraud to cyber authorities by registering at the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal at: https://cybercrime.gov.in/

Therefore, investment scams on messaging applications are increasing rapidly, due to technological advancements, with fraudsters using trust, urgency, thrill, fake dashboards and social engineering to build trust before trapping victims.