Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion: Smart money lessons you can learn from this film
Director Kabir Khan's biopic on paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar fails to inspire despite the incredible true story. Savvy investors are advised to wait for the Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion to appear on an OTT Platform. Lessons on perseverance and never giving up are highlighted.
Kabir Khan, the director who made films like Bajrangi Bhaijan, Kabul Express and 83 delves into a biopic of a paralympic gold medalist and 2018 Padma Shri award winner Shri Murlikant Petkar. An inspiring true story of a young lad who starts wrestling, then life’s ups and downs lead him into becoming a boxing champion, a paralympics sports person in javelin, table tennis and even slalom skiing and a gold medalist swimmer.