Karur Vysya Bank hiked fixed deposit interest rates: Check the latest rates here

The private sector lender Karur Vysya Bank has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. The bank's official website states that the higher rates will take effect on August 16, 2022. In accordance with the revised, the bank is now offering an interest rate ranging from 4.00% - 6.00% for the general public on fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 6 years and above, and 6.25% - 6.50% for senior citizens on fixed deposits maturing in 1 year to 6 years to less than 10 years.

Karur Vysya Bank FD Rates

On fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 45 days the bank has hiked the interest rate from 3.25% to 4.00% a hike of 75 bps and on fixed deposits maturing in 46 days to 90 days the bank has hiked the interest rate from 3.50% to 4.25% a hike of 75 bps. Fixed deposits maturing in 91 days to 120 days will now offer an interest rate of 4.50% which was earlier 3.75% a hike of 75 bps and fixed deposits maturing in 121 days to 180 days will now offer an interest rate of 4.50% which was earlier 4% a hike of 50 bps.

Karur Vysya Bank will now offer an interest rate of 5.00% which was earlier 4.75% a hike of 25 bps on fixed deposits maturing in 181 days to 270 days and the bank has hiked the interest rate from 5% to 5.25% a hike of 25 bps on term deposits maturing in 271 days to less than 1 year. On fixed deposits maturing in 1 year to less than 2 years, the interest rate has been hiked from 5.55% to 5.75% a hike of 20 bps and on fixed deposits maturing in 2 years to less than 3 years, the bank has hiked interest rate from 5.60% to 5.85% a hike of 25 bps.

Fixed deposits maturing in 3 years to less than 5 years will now fetch an interest rate of 6.00% which was earlier 5.80% and term deposits maturing in 5 years to less than 6 years will now offer an interest rate of 6.00%% which was earlier 5.90% a hike of 10 bps. On fixed deposits maturing in 6 years and above the bank will continue to offer an interest rate of 6%. On KVB - Tax Shield, a tax savings scheme for 5 years, the bank will continue to offer an interest rate of 5.90%.

Karur Vysya Bank FD Rates For Senior Citizens

On fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr maturing in 1 year to 10 years, senior citizens will continue to get an additional rate of 0.50% over and above the regular rate. On fixed deposits maturing in 3 years to less than 10 years, senior citizens will now get a maximum interest rate of 6.50% as a result of the modification.

