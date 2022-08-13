Karur Vysya Bank hiked fixed deposit interest rates: Check the latest rates here

Karur Vysya Bank hiked fixed deposit interest rates: Check the latest rates here2 min read . Updated: 13 Aug 2022, 06:23 PM IST
- The private sector lender Karur Vysya Bank has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr.
The private sector lender Karur Vysya Bank has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. The bank's official website states that the higher rates will take effect on August 16, 2022. In accordance with the revised, the bank is now offering an interest rate ranging from 4.00% - 6.00% for the general public on fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 6 years and above, and 6.25% - 6.50% for senior citizens on fixed deposits maturing in 1 year to 6 years to less than 10 years.