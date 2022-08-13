Karur Vysya Bank hiked fixed deposit interest rates: Check the latest rates here

Karur Vysya Bank will now offer an interest rate of 5.00% which was earlier 4.75% a hike of 25 bps on fixed deposits maturing in 181 days to 270 days and the bank has hiked the interest rate from 5% to 5.25% a hike of 25 bps on term deposits maturing in 271 days to less than 1 year. On fixed deposits maturing in 1 year to less than 2 years, the interest rate has been hiked from 5.55% to 5.75% a hike of 20 bps and on fixed deposits maturing in 2 years to less than 3 years, the bank has hiked interest rate from 5.60% to 5.85% a hike of 25 bps.

