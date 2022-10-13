Karur Vysya Bank hikes fixed deposit interest rate by up to 40 bps: Details here

Karur Vysya Bank hikes fixed deposit interest rate by up to 40 bps: Details here2 min read . Updated: 13 Oct 2022, 02:57 PM IST
The private sector lender Karur Vysya Bank has hiked its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. As per the official website of the bank, the new rates are effective as of 10.10.2022. Following the adjustment, the bank raised interest rates by up to 40 basis points across different tenors. The bank is now giving interest rates ranging from 4.00% to 6.10% on fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years. Deposits maturing in two to three years will now be eligible for a maximum interest rate of 6.50% for the general public and 6.90% for senior citizens.