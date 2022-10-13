Karur Vysya Bank hikes fixed deposit interest rate by up to 40 bps: Details here

Karur Vysya Bank FD Rates

Deposits maturing in 7 days to 30 days will continue to receive an interest rate of 4.00%, while deposits maturing in 31 days to 120 days will continue to receive an interest rate of 5.25%. Deposits maturing from 121 days to 180 days will continue to earn a 5.50% interest rate, while deposits maturing from 181 days to 270 days will earn a 5.75% interest rate. Karur Vysya Bank will continue to give an interest rate of 5.90% on deposits maturing in 271 days to less than one year, while interest rates on deposits maturing in one year to less than two years have been raised by 20 basis points from 6.10% to 6.30%. The bank has increased its interest rate on deposits maturing in 2 years to less than 3 years by 40 basis points, from 6.10% to 6.50%, while deposits maturing in 3 years and above will remain at 6.10%. The bank will continue to offer a 5.90% interest rate on the KVB - Tax Shield Deposit Scheme.