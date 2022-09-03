Karur Vysya Bank hikes rates on fixed deposit tenors of 31 days to 10 years2 min read . Updated: 03 Sep 2022, 10:01 AM IST
Karur Vysya Bank, a private sector lender, raised the interest rates on fixed deposits below ₹2 crore. The new interest rates are in effect as of 01.09.2022, according to the bank's official website. After the adjustment, the bank increased interest rates on fixed deposits with maturities ranging from 31 days to 6 years and above.