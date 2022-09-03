Karur Vysya Bank hikes rates on fixed deposit tenors of 31 days to 10 years

On fixed deposits maturing in 181 days to 270 days, Karur Vysya Bank will now offer an interest rate of 5.75%, up from 5%, while on fixed deposits maturing in 271 days to less than a year, the bank will now guarantee an interest rate of 5.90%, up from 5.25%. Fixed deposits with maturities between one and two years will now earn an interest rate of 6.10%, up from the previous rate of 5.75%, while term deposits with maturities between two and three years will now earn an interest rate of 6.10%, up from the previous rate of 5.85%. The bank increased the interest rate on fixed deposits maturing in three to six years or more from 6% to 6.10%.

