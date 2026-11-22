Karur Vysya Bank has increased its one-year Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) by 5 basis points (bps) to 9.30% from November 22, 2026. The private sector lender has also raised its overnight, one-month, three-month and six-month MCLR by 5 bps each.

However, in a separate revision, the bank has reduced its Base Rate and Benchmark Prime Lending Rate (BPLR) by 25 bps each.

The revised lending rates were announced through a regulatory filing dated November 19. The changes will affect borrowers differently depending on the benchmark to which their loans are linked.

What are Karur Vysya Bank's new MCLR rates? Following the latest revision, the bank's overnight and one-month MCLR have increased from 8.85% to 8.90%. The three-month rate has moved up from 9% to 9.05%.

Similarly, the six-month MCLR has been raised from 9.15% to 9.20%, while the one-year MCLR has increased from 9.25% to 9.30%.

Here is a look at the revised MCLR structure:

MCLR tenure Earlier rate Revised rate Overnight 8.85% 8.90% One month 8.85% 8.90% Three months 9.00% 9.05% Six months 9.15% 9.20% One year 9.25% 9.30%

Karur Vysya Bank cuts Base Rate and BPLR Alongside the MCLR increase, Karur Vysya Bank has lowered two other lending benchmarks.

The bank's Base Rate has been reduced from 11.20% to 10.95%, marking a cut of 25 bps. The Benchmark Prime Lending Rate has also been brought down from 16.20% to 15.95%.

Both these changes will also come into effect from Sunday, November 22.

The contrasting revisions mean that the bank has increased its MCLR across all five maturity periods while lowering its Base Rate and BPLR. Consequently, the effect on borrowers will depend on the lending benchmark applicable to their respective loans.

How will the MCLR hike affect borrowers? The 5 bps increase in MCLR could translate into higher borrowing costs for customers whose loans are linked to this benchmark. However, the actual impact will depend on the loan's reset date, applicable MCLR tenure and the spread charged by the bank.

A higher applicable interest rate could increase the equated monthly instalment (EMI) or extend the repayment period, depending on the bank's loan adjustment mechanism.

Borrowers whose loans are linked to the Base Rate or BPLR, meanwhile, may see a different impact following the respective 25 bps reductions.