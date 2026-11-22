Karur Vysya Bank has increased its one-year Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) by 5 basis points (bps) to 9.30% from November 22, 2026. The private sector lender has also raised its overnight, one-month, three-month and six-month MCLR by 5 bps each.
However, in a separate revision, the bank has reduced its Base Rate and Benchmark Prime Lending Rate (BPLR) by 25 bps each.
The revised lending rates were announced through a regulatory filing dated November 19. The changes will affect borrowers differently depending on the benchmark to which their loans are linked.
Following the latest revision, the bank's overnight and one-month MCLR have increased from 8.85% to 8.90%. The three-month rate has moved up from 9% to 9.05%.
Similarly, the six-month MCLR has been raised from 9.15% to 9.20%, while the one-year MCLR has increased from 9.25% to 9.30%.
|MCLR tenure
|Earlier rate
|Revised rate
|Overnight
|8.85%
|8.90%
|One month
|8.85%
|8.90%
|Three months
|9.00%
|9.05%
|Six months
|9.15%
|9.20%
|One year
|9.25%
|9.30%
Alongside the MCLR increase, Karur Vysya Bank has lowered two other lending benchmarks.
The bank's Base Rate has been reduced from 11.20% to 10.95%, marking a cut of 25 bps. The Benchmark Prime Lending Rate has also been brought down from 16.20% to 15.95%.
Both these changes will also come into effect from Sunday, November 22.
The contrasting revisions mean that the bank has increased its MCLR across all five maturity periods while lowering its Base Rate and BPLR. Consequently, the effect on borrowers will depend on the lending benchmark applicable to their respective loans.
The 5 bps increase in MCLR could translate into higher borrowing costs for customers whose loans are linked to this benchmark. However, the actual impact will depend on the loan's reset date, applicable MCLR tenure and the spread charged by the bank.
A higher applicable interest rate could increase the equated monthly instalment (EMI) or extend the repayment period, depending on the bank's loan adjustment mechanism.
Borrowers whose loans are linked to the Base Rate or BPLR, meanwhile, may see a different impact following the respective 25 bps reductions.
Customers should check their loan documents to identify the applicable benchmark and reset frequency. They can also contact Karur Vysya Bank to understand how the revised rates will affect their existing repayment schedules.
Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers. <br><br> With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations. <br><br> Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’. <br><br> He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune. <br><br> He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP. <br><br> He can be reached on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/garvit-bhirani">LinkedIn</a> or on <a href="https://x.com/GarvitBhirani">@garvitbhirani</a> on X
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