Karur Vysya Bank revises FD rates, now offers up to 7.65% on a tenor of 555 days2 min read . Updated: 10 Nov 2022, 03:37 PM IST
- The private sector lender Karur Vysya Bank has revised interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr.
The private sector lender Karur Vysya Bank has revised interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. As per the official website of the lender, the new rates are effective as of today 10.11.2022. Following the modification, the bank is now offering an interest rate ranging from 4.00% to 6.25% on FDs maturing in 7 days to above 6 years. Deposits maturing in 555 Days shall now pay a maximum interest rate of 7.25% for the general public and 7.65% for senior citizens at Karur Vysya Bank (KVB).