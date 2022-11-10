Karur Vysya Bank revises FD rates, now offers up to 7.65% on a tenor of 555 days

Karur Vysya Bank FD Rates

The bank will now give a 4.00% interest rate on fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 30 days, and a 5.25% interest rate on those maturing in 31 days to 120 days, according to Karur Vysya Bank. Deposits that mature in 121 days to 180 days will now pay 5.50% interest, while those that mature in 181 days to less than a year will now earn 6.00% interest. On FDs maturing in 1 Year to 554 Days, Karur Vysya Bank will now give an interest rate of 6.50%, and on those maturing in 555 Days, the bank will now guarantee an interest rate of 7.25%.