Karur Vysya Bank revises interest rates on fixed deposits: Check new rates

The interest rates on fixed deposits below ₹2 crore have been revised by private sector lender Karur Vysya Bank. The bank's official website states that the new rates are effective as of today, 8/7/2022. In accordance with the revised, the bank is currently giving an interest rate on deposits maturing in 7 days to 6 years and above of 3.25 per cent to 6 per cent to the general public and 6.05 per cent to 6.50 per cent to senior citizens.

Karur Vysya Bank FD Rates

The bank is now giving a 3.25 per cent interest rate on deposits that mature in 7 days to 45 days, while Karur Vysya Bank is also guaranteeing a 3.50 per cent interest rate on term deposits that mature in 46 days to 90 days. The interest rate on fixed deposits offered by Karur Vysya Bank is now 3.75 per cent for deposits maturing in 91 days to 120 days and 4.00 per cent for deposits maturing in 121 days to 180 days. Fixed deposits that mature between 181 and 270 days from now on will earn interest at a rate of 4.75 per cent, while term deposits that mature between 271 and less than a year from now on will earn interest at a rate of 5 per cent.

The bank is now giving an interest rate of 5.55 per cent on fixed deposits with terms of 1 year to less than 2 years, and 5.60 per cent on term deposits with durations of 2 years to less than 3 years. Karur Vysya Bank is now offering interest rates of 5.80 per cent and 5.90 per cent on term deposits with maturity ranging from three and less than five years and five and less than six years, respectively. The interest rate applicable to KVB-Tax Shield, a tax-saving plan for 5 years, is 5.90 per cent, while term deposits maturing in 6 years and above will now earn an interest rate of 6.00 per cent.

The bank gives senior citizens an additional rate of 0.50 per cent over the regular rate on deposits of one to ten years. Senior citizens receive interest rates ranging from 6.05 per cent to 6.50 per cent on term deposits of one year and up to ten years, but under the tax-saving scheme, they receive an interest rate of 5.90 per cent with no additional premium.

