Karur Vysya Bank revises interest rates on fixed deposits: Check new rates

Karur Vysya Bank revises interest rates on fixed deposits: Check new rates2 min read . Updated: 08 Jul 2022, 02:33 PM IST
The interest rates on fixed deposits below ₹2 crore have been revised by private sector lender Karur Vysya Bank.
The interest rates on fixed deposits below ₹2 crore have been revised by private sector lender Karur Vysya Bank. The bank's official website states that the new rates are effective as of today, 8/7/2022. In accordance with the revised, the bank is currently giving an interest rate on deposits maturing in 7 days to 6 years and above of 3.25 per cent to 6 per cent to the general public and 6.05 per cent to 6.50 per cent to senior citizens.