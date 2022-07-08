Karur Vysya Bank revises interest rates on fixed deposits: Check new rates

The bank is now giving an interest rate of 5.55 per cent on fixed deposits with terms of 1 year to less than 2 years, and 5.60 per cent on term deposits with durations of 2 years to less than 3 years. Karur Vysya Bank is now offering interest rates of 5.80 per cent and 5.90 per cent on term deposits with maturity ranging from three and less than five years and five and less than six years, respectively. The interest rate applicable to KVB-Tax Shield, a tax-saving plan for 5 years, is 5.90 per cent, while term deposits maturing in 6 years and above will now earn an interest rate of 6.00 per cent.

