Kaun Banega Crorepati: But ₹1 crore in 2046 won’t be enough — plan for inflation‑proof retirement. Here's how

₹1 Crore in 2046: Will this figure still mean financial security or just basic survival? What can feel like a strong retirement milestone today in April 2026 might not carry the same weight two decades later.
The magic number of ‘ ₹1 crore’ has long been a symbolic target in the country for retirement planning, so much so that we also have a famous money quiz show around the figure. This number has long represented accomplishment, stability and the sense of enough. Still, what individuals fail to acknowledge is that inflation quietly reshapes that meaning every year, thus reducing what money can actually buy in the future. The recent decline of the INR against the dollar is a testament to this.
Therefore, the real question is not whether you can accumulate ₹1 crore but whether ₹1 crore in 2046 will be good enough to help you sustain the lifestyle you expect when you retire.
To clearly understand the future value of money, we need to account for inflation. Historically, the inflation rate in the country has hovered primarily between 5-7%. Taking this range for estimation, we can gauge the purchasing power erosion of ₹ ₹1 crore over 20 years.
Inflation rate
Value of ₹1 crore in 2046 (future value equivalent)
What it means in today’s terms
|5%
|~ ₹37–40 lakh
|Moderate erosion
|6% (base case)
|~ ₹31–32 lakh
|Significant erosion
|7%
|~ ₹25–26 lakh
|Sharp loss of purchasing power
Note: These estimates are illustrative and based on assumed long-term average inflation rates. Actual inflation can vary significantly over time due to economic conditions, policy changes, and global factors.
To put it simply, with around 5-6% inflation, ₹1 crore in 2046 will have the same buying power as roughly ₹30 lakh today. The purchasing power of ₹1 crore will, therefore, decline significantly.
This consideration becomes critical for retirement planning, as it is not a short-term financial phase. It often spans over 25 to 30 years. During this entire period, expenses are bound to fluctuate and seldom stay stable. They evolve in ways that generally lead to higher costs and greater financial pressure.
Given these important considerations, a fixed target of ₹1 crore can create a false sense of security if it is not viewed holistically and adjusted for time and inflation.
Make sure you never treat ₹1 crore as a universal goal; it's a common mistake in retirement planning. In a real-world scenario, this is a moving benchmark that loses its significance with time.
Instead of asking: ‘Will I have ₹1 crore?’
A more accurate question to ponder on will be: ‘What kind of lifestyle will ₹1 crore support when I retire?’
This way, you will shift your thinking towards a more pragmatic financial plan.
Therefore, if we project forward to 2046, sustaining a modest urban retirement lifestyle can require a corpus of roughly ₹2.5– ₹3 crore. This figure can be even higher in future value terms, depending primarily on health care needs, location, lifestyle expectations, and other factors.
However, this is not a fixed rule. It is directional, showing how inflation multiplies financial needs over time. The conclusive decision on the amount of corpus you should aim for can only be taken after due diligence and guidance from a certified financial advisor.
Reaching an inflation-adjusted retirement goal requires more than just saving a lump sum. It requires you to focus on understanding the power of compounding along with associated concepts. This can be accomplished by reading good personal finance and investing books and by listening to market veterans.
For example, you can look to read books such as The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel, Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki, and The Simple Path to Wealth by JL Collins to build a fundamental understanding of financial concepts.
You need to be patient, determined, and committed to realistically building towards a fairly reasonable retirement corpus.
The key driver, hence, is not timing the market but staying invested in growth assets for compounding to work efficiently.
In conclusion, a corpus of ₹1 crore cannot be considered a final retirement amount. It is at most a milestone along the way. By 2046, its real value will likely resemble what ₹25–30 lakh feels like today, depending on how inflation evolves over the next few decades.
This fundamental gap between expectations and reality, where inflation is not given its due importance, is why most retirement plans fail. Eventually, financial security in retirement will depend less on any number, e.g., a ₹1 crore or ₹2 crore corpus, and more on basic purchasing power.
For meaningful retirement planning, it is prudent to periodically reassess goals with inflation in mind and consult a qualified financial advisor to align investments with long-term economic needs and risk tolerance.
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