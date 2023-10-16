'Kaun banega crorepati' with Mutual Fund SIP: An investor can become a crorepati sooner if he starts investing early in his life, and the amount he needs to save will also be less. But if you keep dilly-dallying your investment plan, you will have to shell more from your pocket. So, how much SIP do you need to make in order to have a corpus of ₹10 crore by the time you're 60 years old?

SIP amount you need to make ₹ 10 crore when you turn 60 years

As per the data from MFI, FundsIndia Research report, if you start investing via SIP at the age of 25, the monthly SIP required is only ₹15,000. But if you delay and start at the age of 30 the monthly SIP required is 2 times more at ₹28,000! If you delay and start at the age of 40 the monthly SIP required is 6 times more at ₹1,00,000! this calculation is based on the assumption that investment grows at a pace of 12% annually, the report said.

Long-term mutual fund investments have the ability to produce returns that outperform inflation, and other advantages like the magic of compounding.

View Full Image FundsIndia Research report

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here

"For a 30-year-old investor seeking a target of ₹10 crore by age 60, an SIP of ₹35,000 should help achieve such a target. This assumes that the investment grows at a pace of 12% annually. However, for an investor delaying such an investment by a decade, the monthly contribution required to achieve a similar target goes up by over 3x to a monthly SIP commitment of ₹1.2 lakh" said Nirav Karkera, Head of Research, Fisdom.

Equity mutual funds witnessed an inflow of ₹20,245 crore in August, according to the data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) released on Wednesday.

Despite the decline, inflow through SIPs (Systematic Investment Plans) hit a fresh all-time high of ₹16,042 crore last month.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!