Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  'Kaun banega crorepati': Monthly SIP you need to accumulate 10 crore when you turn 60 years

'Kaun banega crorepati': Monthly SIP you need to accumulate 10 crore when you turn 60 years

Sangeeta Ojha

Long-term mutual fund investments have the ability to produce returns that outperform inflation

Long-term mutual fund investments have the ability to produce returns that outperform inflation.

'Kaun banega crorepati' with Mutual Fund SIP: An investor can become a crorepati sooner if he starts investing early in his life, and the amount he needs to save will also be less. But if you keep dilly-dallying your investment plan, you will have to shell more from your pocket. So, how much SIP do you need to make in order to have a corpus of 10 crore by the time you're 60 years old?

SIP amount you need to make 10 crore when you turn 60 years

As per the data from MFI, FundsIndia Research report, if you start investing via SIP at the age of 25, the monthly SIP required is only 15,000. But if you delay and start at the age of 30 the monthly SIP required is 2 times more at 28,000! If you delay and start at the age of 40 the monthly SIP required is 6 times more at 1,00,000! this calculation is based on the assumption that investment grows at a pace of 12% annually, the report said.

Long-term mutual fund investments have the ability to produce returns that outperform inflation, and other advantages like the magic of compounding.

FundsIndia Research report

"For a 30-year-old investor seeking a target of 10 crore by age 60, an SIP of 35,000 should help achieve such a target. This assumes that the investment grows at a pace of 12% annually. However, for an investor delaying such an investment by a decade, the monthly contribution required to achieve a similar target goes up by over 3x to a monthly SIP commitment of 1.2 lakh" said Nirav Karkera, Head of Research, Fisdom.

Equity mutual funds witnessed an inflow of 20,245 crore in August, according to the data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) released on Wednesday.

Despite the decline, inflow through SIPs (Systematic Investment Plans) hit a fresh all-time high of 16,042 crore last month.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sangeeta Ojha

A business media enthusiast. Writes on personal finance, business and banking.
Updated: 16 Oct 2023, 09:59 AM IST
