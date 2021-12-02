Keep a smart, flexible and minimalist MF portfolio

Alongside return, risk was also given weightage in all categories of mutual funds to varying degrees depending on the category in question. For instance, returns had a 50% weightage for equity funds, risk had a 25% weightage and portfolio characteristics (such as stock and sector concentration and liquidity) had a 25% weightage. For debt funds, returns had a 50% weightage and portfolio characteristics got a 40% weightage. The characteristics considered were also different such as issuer concentration, asset quality, modified duration and exposure to sensitive sectors. Risk was given a 10% weightage. Risk was measured using standard deviation of the rolling return. The period of analysis was broken into four overlapping periods and each period was assigned a progressive weight starting from the longest period as follows: 32.5%, 27.5%, 22.5% and 17.5%, respectively. In balanced advantage funds (BAFs), we gave a 50% weightage to returns, 25% to risk and 25% to downside risk. Downside risk is measured as the standard deviation of the scheme’s returns that are less than the benchmark returns In arbitrage, schemes with at least a 1 year history were considered eligible for the ranking. Thereafter schemes were selected based on mean return (60% weight), volatility (25% weight) and count of negative returns (15% weight). Mean return is the average of daily returns based on the scheme’s NAV for the period under analysis and volatility is the standard deviation of these returns.