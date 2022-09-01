Keep Esop for risk allocation, not asset allocation3 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2022, 11:13 PM IST
- Esops are high-risk, high-return, and highly illiquid investments
The Indian startup ecosystem has come a long way, it has affirmed the belief that startups can grow, scale up and attract large pools of venture capital money. On the other hand, it has created a tremendous amount of wealth for founders and the members of the core team of many startups through Esops (employee stock ownership plan). This has created a rush of senior employees looking to make Esops a large part of their investment strategy.