Keep Esop for risk allocation, not asset allocation

However, there is always more to this than what meets the eye. It reminds me of an acquaintance who was working with a rapidly growing startup and had been allotted Esops on multiple occasions. He had almost 70% of his net worth tied with the Esops. Things went southwards and the startup failed to raise new funds required for further growth. Ultimately, the startup was acquired at a much lower valuation than that at which it had raised money in the last round. Due to a clause of ‘liquidation preference’, which all early-stage investors have in the term sheet while investing in a startup, all the founders and members owning Esops realized only a meagre amount for their holdings.