Keep higher investment in domestic share market

The allocation between domestic equity market and others should be reverse—that is, 60% going to the former and 40% to everything else. There are two main reasons for this: Domestic equity market is likely to be the best long-term bet for returns, and their tax treatment is the most favourable. Towards this, I would remove ₹1,500 from each of gold and US market allocations and invest them in a domestic equity fund. Seeing that you are lacking a pure large-cap fund investing in India, adding an index fund to your portfolio would be a good idea. As you move forward, you may want to add some debt funds into the mix as well, but for now, this portfolio should be fine.

