Keep investing in equity linked savings scheme even after lock-in period

Equity linked savings scheme (ELSS) have long since established themselves as one of most preferred forms of tax saving instruments in India. Due to certain added benefits such as lower gains on tax, power of compounding, better risk-adjusted returns, availability of SIP and lump-sum options, ELSS mutual funds provide the opportunity to earn reasonable returns while saving on tax. Talk about striking goals with one investment! Investors are aware that ELSS schemes come with a lock-in period of three years. However, most of them are unaware about what to do with the earnings after the lock-in period is over.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}