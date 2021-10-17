Keeping money only in fixed deposits can be counterproductive

The fact that she transfers her salary in your account every month to avoid overspending does show a strong intent at her end to save. This saving habit can be further taken ahead by following the above-suggested strategy to build a good investment plan for herself. Mutual funds are one of the best ways to invest in asset classes such as equities and debt. She can set up systematic investment plans (SIPs) for every month where the surplus money from her account will get invested in mutual funds on a pre-decided day every month. This will help her diversify investments and at the same time make the earned money work more for her. She is also in a position to invest for the long term and over the period the compounding effect of these regular investments will help her build a good portfolio, which will be much higher than the money just lying idle in bank account.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}