Why Old Bridge's Kenneth Andrade is avoiding IT despite attractive valuations

Kenneth Andrade, founder and chief investment officer, Old Bridge Mutual Fund, is known for his high-conviction stock-picking. In this interview, he explains why he remains constructive on Indian equities, the sectors he is backing and avoiding, and the biggest risks he sees for markets.
Edited excerpts:
Markets have remained broadly range-bound over the past two years. How do you see them evolving from here?
We've essentially been in a sideways market since the highs of September 2024. That's not unusual because earnings growth between 2023 and 2026 has largely remained in the single digits. What is encouraging now is that we're seeing a meaningful revival in earnings, at least with the first-quarter results. By the end of this financial year, I expect earnings growth to move into double digits for the first time in about three years.