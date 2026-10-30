Kerala passenger takes IRCTC to consumer court over missing ₹1, wins ₹3,100 | What happened and what the commission said

A Kerala passenger, who received ₹1 less than the amount due on cancelling a train ticket, has won his case against the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) before a consumer commission. The Kasaragod District Consumer Commission has now asked the railway ticketing operator to refund the missing ₹1, along with ₹100 as compensation and ₹3,000 towards litigation costs.

President Krishnan K and member Beena KG, who held the order, observed IRCTC's failure to refund the exact amount due shows a deficiency in service and an unfair trade practice.

The commission directed IRCTC to refund ₹1 with 9% interest from the date of ticket cancellation, August 17, 2024, until realisation. It also ordered the corporation to pay ₹100 as compensation and ₹3,000 as litigation costs within 30 days of receiving the order.

“…complaint is allowed in part opposite party directed to refund ₹1 with 9% interest from date of cancellation of date of ticket that is 17.08.2024 till realisation and ₹100 towards compensation for deficiency in service and unfair trade practices and ₹3000 as cost of litigation to the complainant within 30 days,” the commission ordered.

What happened in the case? On August 11, 2024, the complainant had booked an AC three-tier train ticket for ₹553 for a journey scheduled on August 20. He then cancelled the ticket on August 17, which is more than 48 hours before the scheduled journey.

According to the complaint, IRCTC deducted ₹180 as cancellation charges and 5 per cent GST, amounting to ₹9. The commission recorded that the amount refundable to the passenger was ₹341, but IRCTC refunded only ₹340, leaving a shortfall of Re 1.

Following this, the complainant approached the consumer commission, alleging that the shortfall had caused him confusion, mental agony and a breach of trust.

He demanded ₹1 lakh as compensation for confusion, another ₹1 lakh for breach of trust, ₹5,000 towards litigation expenses and the remaining ₹1.

What did the consumer commission say? IRCTC filed its version in the case, but the commission rejected it on the ground that it was barred by limitation.

The commission also noted that IRCTC had not attempted to justify the deduction of ₹1 from the passenger's refund. It held that the failure to refund the exact amount due constituted "deficiency in service and unfair trade practices", making the corporation liable to compensate the complainant.

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“Just because one rupee is paid less, the said fact really counts and complainant is entitled to ₹100 as compensation,” the commission observed, according to The Indian Express.

The commission further said that the complainant was "also eligible for cost of litigation fixed as ₹3,000".