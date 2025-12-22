Kerala women to get ₹1000 under Sthree Suraksha Scheme — Apply today! Know eligibility, documents required, more

Applications for the Sthree Suraksha Scheme for unemployed women in Kerala opened today! The scheme was launched by the Kerala government before the state civic polls. However, it was able to be implemented since the Model Code of Conduct was in place, local media reported.

Now, the Principal Director of the Local Government Department announced last month that applications for the monthly pension under the Sthree Suraksha Scheme will be accepted from Monday, December 22, local media Mathrubhumi reported.

The government had issued an order on November 10, detailing the guidelines and norms related to the implementation of the scheme.

Here's all you need to know about the Sthree Suraksha Scheme for women in Kerala.

What are the benefits? A monthly pension of ₹1,000 will be provided to women in Kerala under this Sthree Suraksha Scheme.

Which documents are required for the application?

View full Image List of documents required for Sthree Suraksha Scheme.

Proof of Residency: A document to confirm you are a permanent resident of Kerala.

Proof of Age: Birth certificate, school certificate, driving license, and passport can be submitted to prove age. If no other documents are available, a medical certificate from a doctor can be used along with a self-attested application.

Bank account details: IFSC code, and Aadhaar details must be submitted along with the application, Kerala Kaumudi reported.

Aadhaar Card: Aadhaar details are mandatory for the application. Those receiving the benefit must undergo annual mustering based on their Aadhaar card every year.

Ration Card: Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY - Yellow Card) or Priority Household (PHH - Pink Card). (If your card is reclassified to Blue or White, you won't be eligible)

Self-Attested Declaration: A self-attested affidavit must also be included with the application.

What's the process to apply? The completed application must be submitted to the secretary of the local self-government institution (LSGI) (Panchayat/Municipality/Corporation) through the website ksmart.lsgkerala.gov.in.

LSGI Secretaries will then verify applications and forward the list of selected people to the Kerala Social Security Pension Company.

The Social Security Pension Company will transfer the amount directly to the beneficiaries' accounts, similar to the welfare pension distribution model, a government notice explained.

What happens if you commit fraud while applying for the scheme? If the pension is obtained undeservedly, or if it is found that the information provided was false, the amount will be recovered along with 18 per cent interest

Will you get pension under Sthree Suraksha Scheme if you are from Kerala but working in another state? No. If a person moves out of Kerala or gets a permanent or temporary job in a central, state, autonomous, or grant-in-aid institution or scheme, they will not be eligible for the Sthree Suraksha Scheme.

However, working in a private institution is not considered a barrier to getting a pension.

Who is eligible for Sthree Suraksha Scheme? 1. Women and trans women between the ages of 35 and 60

2. Must be a permanent resident of Kerala

3. She must not be a member of any other welfare schemes. This includes pension for widow, single women, disabled, social welfare pensions, service family pension, pension from welfare fund boards, EPF pension, etc.

4. She must belong to the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (Yellow Ration Card) and Priority Categories (Pink Ration Card) — even if ration cards are reclassified as blue or white, one will not be eligible for the pension.

What if a person is in jail? If a person is remanded or jailed for more than a month, the person will not be entitled to the financial assistance for that period. The government order stated that this restriction applies specifically to the duration of the stay in custody or jail.