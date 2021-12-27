Key changes that will kick in from 2022

From January, you may have to shell out more fees for ATM transactions if you exceed the free transaction limit. Each customer is allowed five free transactions, which include cash withdrawal, balance enquiry, changing the ATM PIN, mini statement request and opening a fixed deposit in the same bank ATM, and three and five in other bank ATMs in metro cities and non-metro cities, respectively. From next month, you will have to pay the revised fees of ₹21 for each extra transaction.