Key changes to note in AY2023-24 income tax forms

On donations entitled for 50% (subject to qualifying limits) deduction under section 80G, taxpayers will now have to provide a donation reference number in their ITRs. The donation reference number (DRN) will enable the income tax department to verify the legitimacy of the donation and verify whether the same is eligible for deduction under the provisions of the said section. It should be noted that the DRN is required to be provided in addition to other particulars like name and address of the donee, PAN, mode of donation, etc.

