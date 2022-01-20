Key factors NRIs should consider before buying a life insurance policy

Ankit Agrawal, chief executive officer and co-founder, InsuranceDekho, said, “If the individual is outside India, for example, in UAE or Singapore, then insurers such as Tata AIA Life Insurance Company Ltd and HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd can only offer the policy if the NRI is willing to get the medicals done at his own cost, which is generally very costly." Hence, if NRIs buy the policy during their stay in India, they will not be incurring the additional medical examination cost out of their pockets. In India, the insurer generally bears the costs of medical examination.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}