What you need to know before opting for home insurance2 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 11:29 PM IST
You should be aware of any limitations or exclusions to the coverage and any applicable deductibles
Home insurance is an important investment for homeowners. It will come in handy if there is any damage to property. However, choosing the right policy can be a daunting affair. Here are some factors for buyers to consider before purchasing home insurance.
