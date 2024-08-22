Key financial considerations for aspiring full-time content creators

  • Multiple financial factors need consideration when you are making this move, considering that each business has specific capital requirement

Harshad Chetanwala
Published22 Aug 2024, 06:30 AM IST
The transition could take one to two years or longer, depending on your business plan and progress.
The transition could take one to two years or longer, depending on your business plan and progress.

I am a 32-year-old software engineer with a passion for content creation. I am considering a shift as a full-time YouTuber. I have 20 lakh in mutual funds, 10 lakh in a fixed deposit, and an emergency fund covering six months of expenses. My current annual income is 18 lakh, with monthly expenses of around 82,000. How can I financially plan this transition to minimise the impact on my finances? What steps should I take to ensure stability while building my new career? Should I consider part-time work or freelance projects to supplement my income during this period?

—Name withheld on request

The transition from a salaried employee to an entrepreneur always raises many questions, some of which you’ve already highlighted in your query.

Multiple financial factors need consideration when you are making this move, considering that each business has specific capital requirements, and it's crucial to ensure that you have adequate capital to make this transition.

Also Read: Life cycle investing: How to adjust your asset allocation as you age

Along with this, your business may take some time to generate reasonable revenues as well. During this stage, you can try to ensure that your monthly expenses towards business and household needs are in place for a particular period before you finally take the step. 

The transition could take one to two years or longer, depending on your business plan and progress. It’s good to see that you have a contingency fund covering six months of expenses, as this will be helpful.

While pursuing a full-time content creation career may not require substantial capital, you should plan for the possibility that revenue generation might take longer than expected. In such cases, you may need to rely on the assets you’ve accumulated for a period of time.

Also Read: Will international treaty benefits apply to dividend income?

It's always wise to prepare for such situations. Within your current expenses, identify mandatory versus leisure spending, and consider reducing non-essential expenses temporarily.

Your current assets are liquid, which can be useful for your business or personal needs. Taking up part-time or freelance work is subjective, and depends on the time commitment you can take up for your own business, and the assignments you take up. 

Some businesses require undivided time and attention to stay focussed. If your content creation efforts allow you to take on additional assignments, you may consider exploring those opportunities as well.

Also Read: Mandatory disclosure: Reporting foreign ESPP holdings in schedule FA

For success in either case, you'll need to commit your time and skills to achieve the best results. Wishing you all the best for your future venture.

—Harshad Chetanwala is co-founder at MyWealthGrowth.com

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Aug 2024, 06:30 AM IST
HomeMoneyPersonal FinanceKey financial considerations for aspiring full-time content creators

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    151.90
    03:54 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    -2.1 (-1.36%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    351.05
    03:51 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    1.5 (0.43%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    139.35
    03:54 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    4 (2.96%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    327.65
    03:58 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    -2.45 (-0.74%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    ADANI WILMAR

    393.45
    03:54 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    35.75 (9.99%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation

    1,052.00
    03:41 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    92.5 (9.64%)

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures

    210.75
    03:57 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    18.15 (9.42%)

    Just Dial

    1,355.75
    03:56 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    89.25 (7.05%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,959.000.00
      Chennai
      74,031.000.00
      Delhi
      73,312.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,672.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Money

      More From Popular in Money
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue