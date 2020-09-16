Key GST tasks and implications in September 2020

The move can aid registered buyers in avoiding ITC reconciliation hassles and inconsistencies in GSTR-2A. It is because GSTR-2A changes every time their suppliers make changes to the invoices reported. The taxpayers and government can also easily compare and be sure of the total ITC that the taxpayer must avail for a month, reducing the scope for litigation. The department will be verifying the ITC claims in GSTR-3B on a future date, it need not lean upon taxpayers’ contention that the dynamic GSTR-2A as on a particular date was referred for ITC claims in GSTR-3B. There is also a need to automate the ITC claims in GSTR-3B via introducing a facility to accept and reject the eligible ITC found in GSTR-2B. An additional window to choose and track the 10% provisional ITC claims will be an icing on the cake.