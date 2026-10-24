Key income tax rules explained: Gifts above ₹50,000 in a year: When is the full amount taxable? Marriage exemptions

Received cash, property, or jewellery as a gift? Under the Income Tax Act 2025, gifts exceeding 50,000 in a year are fully taxable, not just the excess amount. Know which gifts are tax-free and how marriage exemptions work. 

Sheetal Goel
Published24 Oct 2026, 03:21 PM IST
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Key income tax rules explained: Gifts above <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 in a year: When is the full amount taxable? Marriage exemptions. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)
Key income tax rules explained: Gifts above ₹50,000 in a year: When is the full amount taxable? Marriage exemptions. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)

Did you receive cash, jewellery, or other gifts from friends or relatives? While some gifts are tax-free, others may be taxable depending on their value, who gave them, and the occasion.

The FAQs on gifts received by an individual or Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) under the Income-Tax Act, 2025, explain when gifts are exempt and when they attract tax.

Which gifts are tax-free under the Income Tax Act, 2025?

Gifts received from specified relatives are exempt from tax, irrespective of their value. These include:

  • Spouse: Husband or wife.
  • Siblings: Your brother or sister.
  • Spouse’s siblings: Your spouse’s brother or sister.
  • Parents’ siblings: Your maternal or paternal uncle or aunt.
  • Your direct ancestors and descendants: Parents, grandparents, children and grandchildren, on both your maternal and paternal sides.
  • Your spouse’s direct ancestors and descendants: Your spouse’s parents, grandparents, children and grandchildren.

Other exempt categories include gifts received through a will or inheritance, gifts received in contemplation of the donor's death, and certain receipts from specified authorities and registered non-profit organisations.

Also Read | Senior Citizen FD rates October 2026: Which banks offer the highest rates?

If you receive cash gifts worth more than 50,000 in a year, the entire amount is taxable if the gifts are received without consideration and are not from specified relatives. Gifts can be received in cash, by cheque, bank draft or other modes.

For example, if you receive 1 lakh from your father, the gift is tax-free, irrespective of the amount. However, if you receive 30,000 from one friend and 25,000 from another during the year, the entire 55,000 is taxable, as the total exceeds 50,000 and no exemption applies.

How do gifts above 50,000 become taxable?

If the total value of monetary gifts during a financial year (tax year) exceeds 50,000, the entire amount becomes taxable, not just the portion above 50,000.

For example, if you receive 30,000 from one friend and 25,000 from another during the same year, your total monetary gifts amount to 55,000. Since friends are not included in the specified list of relatives and the total amount exceeds 50,000, the entire 55,000 is taxable, provided no exemption applies.

However, if your total monetary gifts are exactly 50,000, they do not become taxable under this threshold rule. The same rule applies to monetary gifts received from abroad. Gifts are not automatically tax-free simply because they come from outside India.

The entire amount will be added to your taxable income and taxed at the applicable income tax slab rates.

Which gifts are exempt from the 50,000 threshold?

Gifts received on the occasion of an individual's marriage are tax-free, irrespective of the amount or whether they are received in cash, jewellery, or property.

This exemption applies even if the gifts are received from friends or people who do not fall under the specified category of relatives.

Are birthday and anniversary gifts taxable?

Gifts received on birthdays, anniversaries, and other occasions are not automatically exempt from tax. Unlike marriage gifts, they do not qualify for a general occasion-based exemption.

For instance, if you receive 60,000 from friends on your birthday, the entire amount will be taxable under the gift rules.

Also Read | Form 141 replaces 4 TDS forms: What property buyers and taxpayers should know

Are jewellery and property received as a gift taxable?

Yes, jewellery received without consideration can be taxable if it is not received from specified relatives. If the aggregate fair market value of movable properties, including jewellery, received during the year exceeds 50,000, the entire value of such properties will be taxable.

For example, if you receive jewellery worth 84,000 as gifts from friends during the year, the full 84,000 will be taxable.

Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Consult a qualified tax professional for advice specific to your circumstances.

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.

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