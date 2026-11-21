Foreign Assets of Small Taxpayers – Disclosure Scheme, 2026 (FAST-DS) allows taxpayers a one-time opportunity to disclose certain foreign assets and income that they had not reported in their income tax returns.

Taxpayers can make a declaration by paying the prescribed tax or fee and receive immunity from further tax, penalty, and prosecution under the Black Money Act.

The scheme came into force on 16 August 2026. Eligible taxpayers can file their declarations in Form 1 until 31 December 2026. The valuation date for assets covered under the scheme is 31 March 2026. This means taxpayers must determine the value of their foreign assets as on this date.

But what happens if the Income Tax Department subsequently determines that an asset is worth more than the value declared by the taxpayer? The department has addressed this concern in its supplementary FAQs on FAST-DS.

How should foreign assets be valued? The value of foreign assets must be calculated as on 31 March 2026. The fair market value (FMV) is the higher of the original purchase price and the price the asset could fetch in the market on that date.

If a market valuation is not carried out, the original purchase price is adjusted for inflation using the government's Cost Inflation Index (CII). This adjusted amount is then treated as the asset's FMV for declaration under the scheme.

Does the Income Tax Department provide any relief if the asset is valued higher? Yes. Under Rule 5(2) of the FAST-DS Rules, 2026, taxpayers get a 20% tolerance limit when they declare an asset based on a valuation report from a recognised valuer.

If the Assessing Officer (AO) subsequently determines a higher FMV, the declaration will not become invalid or void merely because of the difference, provided the AO's valuation does not exceed the declared value by more than 20%.

Scenario 1: The difference is within 20% Suppose a taxpayer declares an overseas property at ₹60 lakh based on a recognised valuer's report. The 20% tolerance works out to ₹12 lakh.

After this, the AO values the property at ₹70 lakh, which is ₹10 lakh or 16.67% higher than the declared value.

In this case, the 20% safe harbour applies. The Form 1 declaration remains valid; no additional tax or penalty is levied on account of this valuation difference, and the immunity under FAST-DS continues to apply.

Scenario 2: The difference exceeds 20% Now, suppose the AO values the same property at ₹78 lakh. This is ₹18 lakh, or 30% higher than the declared value of ₹60 lakh.

Since the difference exceeds the 20% tolerance limit, the safe harbour protection will not apply. The declaration may be treated as undervalued, and the AO will take it into account while finalising the assessment under Section 141 of the Finance Act, 2026.

Importantly, exceeding the 20% limit does not automatically make the declaration void or trigger an automatic penalty. The AO will consider the declaration while completing the assessment. Any further tax or penalty will depend on the assessment findings.

Does the 20% tolerance apply to every disclosure? No. The Income Tax Department has clarified that the tolerance is not available for bank accounts because their value can be determined objectively. However, the 20% tolerance is available for immovable property if it is declared on the basis of a recognised valuer's report.

If a taxpayer declares an asset using its indexed cost of acquisition (CII) because no valuation has been carried out, that indexed cost is treated as the final FMV. The AO cannot subsequently replace it with a higher open-market valuation. The 20% tolerance does not apply in this case.

Therefore, taxpayers should exercise care while declaring and valuing their foreign assets under the FAST-DS scheme.