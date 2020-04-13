Key is to stay calm, says Radhika Gupta

The covid-19-induced market turmoil is upsetting for a lot of investors. In a special series, Mint got industry leaders to share their money mantras in these trying times.

Radhika Gupta, CEO, Edelweiss AMC, shared with Mint that she invested a large portion of her own money in Edelweiss schemes, particularly the Edelweiss Balanced Advantage Fund. She uses the debt allocation of this hybrid scheme as her debt portfolio, making no other debt investments herself.

After initially working in the US, she settled in India in 2009, when she along with her husband Nalin Moniz founded an alternative assets-focused firm, Forefront Capital, which was later taken over by the Edelweiss Group. She took over as Edelweiss AMC’s CEO in 2017.

She eschews gold and only has a primary home (which is under construction right now) in her real estate allocation.

Gupta does not see the covid-19-driven market correction affecting any of her goals. She says she can’t predict when the recovery will happen, so it’s best to focus on getting the basics of investing right and staying prepared and liquid. Her mantra: “Keep calm and carry on."

