LTCG exemption: Key rulings that clarify grey areas in Sections 54 and 54F

The Income Tax Act, 1961, provides strategic reliefs to taxpayers aiming to reinvest their long-term capital gains into residential properties. Two critical provisions that govern such exemptions are Section 54 and Section 54F.

Understanding the nuances of these provisions is essential, particularly in light of recent amendments and judicial rulings that continue to shape their interpretation.

The core difference: Section 54 vs Section 54F

Section 54 applies when the capital gain arises from the sale of a residential house, whereas Section 54F is available on the sale of any long-term capital asset (“LTCG") other than a residential house (e.g., shares, land, gold, etc.).

In both cases, the reinvestment must be made in residential house property situated in India to avail exemption. Sections 54 and 54F can also be claimed simultaneously, provided the respective conditions are fulfilled.

From 2023-24, the maximum exemption is capped at ₹10 crore. This move aims to curb the misuse of exemptions by ultra-high-net-worth individuals.

Investment criteria and conditions:

Time limits

Purchase: Within one year before or two years from the date of transfer.

Construction: Within three years from the date of transfer.

Capital Gains Account Scheme (CGAS): If the amount is not immediately reinvested, it must be deposited in a CGAS before the due date for filing the income tax return.

Transfer of new assets: This exemption is maintained by requiring that the new asset not be transferred within three years of its acquisition or construction.

Exemption limits

Under Section 54: The exemption is the lesser of the capital gain or the amount invested.

Under Section 54F: The exemption is proportional, based on the net consideration reinvested:

Exemption = Capital Gain × (Amount Invested ÷ Net Sale Consideration)

Judicial rulings: Clarifying the grey areas

While the legal provisions appear straightforward, their implementation has often required judicial intervention. Key rulings include:

Purchase in spouse’s name: Eligible for exemption.

In CIT v. Kamal Wahal, the Delhi high court held that the exemption cannot be denied merely because the legal title of the new residential property is in the spouse’s name, as long as the funds belong to the assessee.

Investment in children’s name: Exemption is not allowed.

In Prakash v. ITO, the Bombay high court denied the exemption as the beneficial ownership was considered to have passed to the children, defeating the legislative intent of the provision.

Property outside India: Exemption is not available if the new asset is located outside India.

Incomplete construction: Still eligible for exemption.

In CIT v. Sardarmal Kothari, the Madras high court clarified that completion of construction is not mandatory; timely investment is the critical requirement under Section 54F.

Multiple flats as one residential house: Allowed, if used as a single home.

In CIT v. Gita Duggal, the Delhi high court ruled that where multiple units are part of a common structure and serve a unified residential purpose, they qualify as “a residential house" for the purpose of exemption.

Repayment of housing loan for new residential house: Treated as valid investment for exemption purposes.

Delay in registration: Exemption is allowed.

In Siva Jyothi Palam v. ACIT, the ITAT Visakhapatnam ruled that procedural delays in registration should not defeat substantive compliance with the law. Exemption cannot be denied if payment and possession are within time, even if registration is delayed.

Conclusion

Sections 54 and 54F continue to be vital planning avenues for taxpayers liquidating long-term assets. However, these provisions demand timely execution, accurate documentation, and sometimes even judicial guidance for interpretation.

The judiciary has repeatedly favoured substance over form, focusing on the taxpayer’s intent and adherence to time limits rather than procedural lapses. However, caution is warranted. With increased scrutiny and potential litigation, aligning the declared sale consideration with the stamp duty value is critical to avoid tax litigation.

With growing litigation around capital gains exemptions, professional advice is strongly recommended.

Hitesh Kumar and Deepak Kapoor are chartered accountants.

The article reflects the authors' views based on current tax laws and judicial precedents as of the date of publication. Readers are advised to consult with tax professionals before taking any action.