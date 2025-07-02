LTCG exemption: Key rulings that clarify grey areas in Sections 54 and 54F
Summary
Section 54 applies when the capital gain arises from the sale of a residential house, whereas Section 54F is available on the sale of any long-term capital asset.
The Income Tax Act, 1961, provides strategic reliefs to taxpayers aiming to reinvest their long-term capital gains into residential properties. Two critical provisions that govern such exemptions are Section 54 and Section 54F.
