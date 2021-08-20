Key points to consider while investing outside India

“TCS is tax collection at source, and for investments above 7 lakh rupees, or any flow of money under LRS, you do need to pay 5% TCS on that. That is a cash flow burden", Nigam said. “The second point is one major point of friction - the forex charges. Banks have anything around 200 rupees to 2000 rupees as a fixed cost. Over and above, there would be a forex cost which is broadly around the 1.25% mark, or can even be as little as 0.5% or as high as 2.5%. The TCS however, is reclaimable. It’s not a tax problem, but a cash problem", he added. Foreign stocks are taxed as unlisted stocks. For holding periods less than 2 years, gains are taxed at slab rate. For holding periods above 2 years, gains are taxed at 20% with the benefit of indexation. Investors should also note that foreign investments need to be disclosed every year in Schedule FA of the Income Tax return.